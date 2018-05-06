Walt Disney Co.’s “Avengers: Infinity War” won the box office for the second weekend in a row, outrunning other new movies and surpassing $1 billion in global ticket sales.

The first of a two-part installment from the Marvel Entertainment franchise, “Infinity War” garnered $112 million from theaters in the U.S. and Canada, ComScore Inc. estimated in an email Sunday. Sales fell from the previous week by 56 percent while beating a forecast of $111 million by Box Office Pro. Three new wide releases, “Overboard,” “Tully” and “Bad Samaritan,” placed second, sixth and 10th, respectively.

The new “Avengers” installment beat “Black Panther” to rank only behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for the biggest second weekend in theaters. As the fastest movie ever to cross $1 billion globally, the film continues to drive a rebound in the summer box office.

The superhero blockbuster has a relatively clear run until the release of 20th Century Fox’s “Deadpool 2” on May 18. Disney will probably reclaim the box-office lead at the end of the month when it releases “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”