LEGO's 7,500-Piece Millennium Falcon Set is Back For Star Wars Day

In celebration of Star Wars Day today, LEGO is bringing back its iconic 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon set.

The set was first sold in October of last year and replaced a much smaller 5,195-piece model. It is one of the biggest LEGO models in history and includes “intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a four-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy,” according to its product page on LEGO’s website.

The $799 model includes interchangeable sensor dishes and crew so you can play with the old-school cast of Han, Leia, Chewbacca, and C-3PO or the new crew of Rey, Finn, BB-8, and an older Han.

In addition to the Millennium Falcon, the 1,967-piece Ultimate Collector’s Series Y-Wing Starfighter is also available via the LEGO Shop for $199, reports Comicbook.com.

Buying either set directly from LEGO today will score you a free exclusive set to build BB-8 a droid from the new films (while supplies last). You can also buy the Millennium Falcon kit from Amazon.