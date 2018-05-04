LEGO's 7,500-Piece Millennium Falcon Set is Back For Star Wars Day

By Emily Price
1:44 PM EDT

In celebration of Star Wars Day today, LEGO is bringing back its iconic 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon set.

The set was first sold in October of last year and replaced a much smaller 5,195-piece model. It is one of the biggest LEGO models in history and includes “intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a four-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy,” according to its product page on LEGO’s website.

The $799 model includes interchangeable sensor dishes and crew so you can play with the old-school cast of Han, Leia, Chewbacca, and C-3PO or the new crew of Rey, Finn, BB-8, and an older Han.

In addition to the Millennium Falcon, the 1,967-piece Ultimate Collector’s Series Y-Wing Starfighter is also available via the LEGO Shop for $199, reports Comicbook.com.

Buying either set directly from LEGO today will score you a free exclusive set to build BB-8 a droid from the new films (while supplies last). You can also buy the Millennium Falcon kit from Amazon.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE