Kim Kardashian, Zola, Ali Wong: Broadsheet for May 4th

• Goldman will get its day in court. A gender discrimination case against Goldman Sachs has finally won class-action status. Three plaintiffs will represent as many as 2,300 current and former employees at the company who believe they have been treated unfairly because of their gender. This Bloomberg piece dives into the backstory of one of the three: Cristina Chen-Olster, who originally filed suit against the investment bank 13—13!—years ago. And that’s not out of the ordinary: “She represents the sobering reality of what it takes to challenge Wall Street’s problem with women.”

Chen-Olster alleges that she was sexually assaulted by a coworker in 1997, when she was about seven months into her job. It took her about two years to gather the courage to tell HR, and even though she didn’t “make a big deal of it” (as her boss at the time advised), she says her career at the firm went downhill regardless. According to Bloomberg: “Some job responsibilities were siphoned off, and a promising new market in distressed debt was handed to a man she’d trained. Her performance reviews, which helped determine her pay, were assigned to distant colleagues who couldn’t provide meaningful assessments. The man who she says assaulted her—who ranked beneath her at the time—was promoted to managing director, then partner, winning entree into one of Wall Street’s most elite, lucrative, and influential groups. In her eight years at the firm, Chen-Oster never rose above vice president.”

The final straw came in 2004 when Chen-Olster came back from maternity leave to find that her desk had been moved to an area where executive assistants—all women—were seated. “It was such a visceral, visual representation of how little Goldman cared about my career,” she tells Bloomberg. A few months later, she filed a complaint with the EEOC; it took five years for the Commission to dismiss her case—and grant her the right to go to court. In 2010, two other women—Lisa Parisi, a former Goldman managing director, and Shanna Orlich, an associate—also filed suits against the investment bank. They teamed up with Chen-Olster with the intention of turning their individual issues into a class action on behalf of the bank’s women. “They alleged Goldman allowed managers, almost all men, to make biased pay and promotion decisions, with the result that women were systematically denied the opportunities they deserved.” (A spokesperson for the bank says there was no discrimination.)

After eight years of legal setbacks—thanks in part to “Goldman’s ferocious defense”—the case could go to trial next year. While that’s good news, to be sure, the sheer time and energy necessary to bring such cases to court could do more to dissuade women than to embolden them. Bloomberg says it well: “In an industry adept at keeping embarrassing details quiet, with a culture that fetishizes secrecy and loyalty, the question isn’t why so few women speak up. It’s why any speak up at all.”

Bloomberg