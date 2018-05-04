'Avengers: Infinity War' Is Set to Cross $1 Billion Box Office Mark in Record Time

Avengers: Infinity War is expected to cross the $1 billion threshold in global box office sales in record time, according to Variety.

The Disney and Marvel’s superhero super-movie, which combines multiple Marvel franchises in a battle against villain Thanos, reached the $900 million marker in nine days. It is expected to cross the $1 billion mark on Friday or Saturday—its tenth or eleventh day after release on April 25.

It would become the 33rd movie to cross the $1 billion threshold, Variety reports.

The speed record is currently held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, another Disney franchise, which surpassed the worldwide $1 billion mark in 12 days, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Avengers: Infinity War has already hit other box office milestones, including the largest opening weekend. It made more than $250 million in North America—breaking the Star Wars: Force Awakens record of $248 million—and $380 million overseas (excluding China, where it has not yet opened), making it a combined $630 million opening weekend.

In its first week Avengers: Infinity War made $338.4 million domestically and $566.7 internationally.