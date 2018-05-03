Term Sheet -- Thursday, May 3

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

SHUTTERED: Well that was fast. Cambridge Analytica, the political consulting firm at the center of the Facebook privacy scandal, is shutting down all operations. Who’s to blame? The press of course, according to the company. The firm issued a statement saying, “The siege of media coverage has driven away virtually all of the Company’s customers and suppliers.” Bankruptcy proceedings will begin soon.

SHUT OUT: In case you missed this, Birchbox is going through some stuff. Early investor Viking Global has acquired a majority stake in the beauty startup after agreeing to infuse around $15 million of new capital into the business, according to Recode. The startup reportedly has tens of millions of dollars in debt, and several of its acquisition talks with companies like Walmart and QVC fell through.

Term Sheet ran a Q&A with Birchbox co-founder Hayley Barna last week about the early days of the company’s fundraising. “We made almost all the mistakes in the book,” Barna said. “Ultimately, it turned out great in that we were able to raise a round from top-tier investors, but it took us six months of mistakes to get there.” The company raised nearly $90 million from investors including First Round Capital and Accel Partners. Those investors are now out of luck as they walk away with nothing thanks to the recap. On the bright side: The company avoided a potential bankruptcy, CEO Katia Beauchamp will remain in her role, and layoffs are not expected. As a Term Sheet reader said on Twitter, “Tough break. Hedge funds don’t play.” No, they don’t.

BANKRUPTCY WINNER: A winning bidder has emerged in the embattled Weinstein Company’s bankruptcy sale. The movie studio filed for bankruptcy in the wake of sexual harassment claims against co-founder Harvey Weinstein, and its assets went up for sale. After no serious bidders emerged, Lantern Capital Partners will buy the remains of the company for $310 million plus the assumption of about $115 million in debt. The company’s assets include the rights to some of its award-winning films it produced and distributed as well as some of the rights deals to films that are still in production. Read more at Fortune.

FRESH FUNDING: Wedding registry company Zola just raised a whopping $100 million in Series D funding. Comcast Ventures led the round, and was joined by investors including NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners. Its investors are betting that technology could make the wedding spectacle a little more streamlined, my colleague Lucinda reports. The startup launched a suite of free tools, allowing users to create wedding websites and track RSVPs in real time. With the new funds, Zola hopes to get further into the wedding planning industry.

This reminds me of a story I wrote in 2016 with the headline, “You Got Your Friends Wedding Gifts. Now, Fund Their Divorce.” It was about a honeymoon registry company going after the divorce market. What is a divorce registry, you ask? It helps people going through a divorce to raise money for expenses such as new furniture, legal fees and child custody. So, there’s that option, too.