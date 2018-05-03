How to Tell If Your Kroger Ground Beef Has Been Recalled for Plastic Contamination

A supplier to Kroger is recalling over 35,000 pounds of ground beef due to possible plastic contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.

According to the USDA, the issue was discovered due to a consumer complaint, after finding hard pieces of blue plastic in the product. No “adverse reactions” have been reported.

In a statement to Fortune, a spokesperson from Kroger said the chain has verified that the product is not currently on shelves: “We encourage customers to check their freezers for the potentially affected products and not to consume them but throw them away or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.”

The raw beef was produced on March 22, 2018, according the USDA, and packages are marked with the establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled beef was sent to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana to be delivered to retail stores.

The brands impacted include certain types of Kroger Ground Beef, All Natural Laura’s Lean Beef, Private Selection Angus Beef, JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck, and Ground Beef Angus Sirloin. A full list of products, including product codes, weight and “sell by” dates can be found at the USDA’s recall page.

The USDA is similarly concerned that consumers may have frozen these products to consume at a later date and it also advises tossing out these ground beef packages or returning them.

The supplier, JBS USA, Inc., a meat processing and livestock feeding company based in Colorado, is recalling the raw ground beef from its Lenoir, North Carolina location.

Fortune reached out to JBS USA for more information and will update as needed.