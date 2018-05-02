Xerox Chief Out, Snap Tumble, Trump's Health: CEO Daily for May 2, 2018

Every business needs to reinvent itself continuously, now more than ever. (Product plug: It’s why Fortune is launching the Brainstorm Reinvent conference in Chicago in September.) Big, slow-moving companies focused on dominant but mature product categories find the notion of reinvention particularly terrifying.

Consider, then, the spectacular renewal story unfolding at Apple, a gigantic, fast-moving corporation that reaps 62% of its revenue from one product, the iPhone. Apple declared a few years ago that “services,” by which it means subscriptions and online apps, would become a growth driver. In an earnings report Tuesday that exceeded recently reduced expectations, Apple showed the dramatic results of this effort.

Apple, the ultimate device company, reported services revenue of $9.2 billion, a respectable 15% of the total. That’s up six percentage points from three years ago. More impressively, services grew 31% year-over-year (versus 16% overall) and were the only Apple category to grow from the previous, holiday-juiced quarter. (iPhones, iPads, Macs, and “other” products make up the balance; services are larger than Macs.)

This reinvention may seem like an obvious strategy, but it wasn’t always. Apple long has prided itself on packaging clever software with gorgeous hardware. Customers bought new gadgets when Apple gave them something new to buy. That’s a still-important—but more problematic—business proposition as computers of all shapes and sizes last longer. So Apple has made a virtue of its 1.3 billion phones and other devices in the wild, all delivery mechanisms for its services.

For Apple to keep up its torrid growth—for an enormous company, that is—it will need whole new device categories and a phone more mind-blowing than the pricey iPhone X. In the meantime, a non-trivial fillip like a basket of services that includes Apple Pay and Apple Music is the mark of a company with an eye to the future.

***

