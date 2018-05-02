Watch Episode 2 of 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's New Live Show

Watch episode two of our new weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money,and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Time explains what you need to know about the latest peace talks in the Korean Peninsula, Money provides a primer on what’s going on with the stock market, Sports Illustrated tackles “the process” that’s shaped the Sixers and the NBA, and Fortune analyzes T-Mobile and Sprint’s proposed merger. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.