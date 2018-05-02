Southwest Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing Due to Cracked Window

A Southwest Airlines Co. jetliner made an unscheduled stop after a window cracked, two weeks after an accident on a separate plane in which a passenger was partially sucked out of a destroyed window and died.

Flight 957 from Chicago-Midway to Newark, New Jersey, didn’t lose cabin pressure as it diverted to Cleveland, Southwest said in a statement Wednesday. An emergency wasn’t declared.

The passenger window was broken, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Boeing Co. 737, which carried 76 passengers, was taken out of service.

Neither Southwest nor the FAA identified a cause of the problem with the window, in which cracks formed in multiple layers. The FAA said it would investigate the incident.

“My sense is that its very rare for a cabin window to have that issue,” said Richard Healing, a former National Transportation Safety Board member who now leads Air Safety Engineering. It’s more common for cockpit windows to crack than those in the passenger area of the plane, he said.

“The way they are designed, the window performed, the backup function worked as intended,” he said, with the multiple layers preventing a blowout. “My suspicion is it was the outside part but the frame held and kept it in place. It performed as intended.”

On April 17, a passenger was partially sucked out of a window after an engine exploded on Southwest Flight 1380 and hurled debris against the fuselage. The National Transportation Safety Board said it found signs of metal fatigue where a blade on an engine fan broke off.

Southwest rose less than 1 percent to $53.12 at 12:39 p.m. in New York after declining on news of the diverted landing.