MoviePass Returns to Its Movie-Per-Day Model

For a while, it seemed like MoviePass was backtracking from its earlier model of offering a movie per day for a subscription fee lower than the cost of a single ticket. However, the plan is available once again.

MoviePass’s $9.95 a month offer to watch a single movie each day is available on its website again along with a $7.95 plan that let’s you see three movies in a month and throws in a three-month free trial of iHeartRadio All-Access.

Last month, MoviePass only offered a three-month plan for $30 that let users see three movies a month and included the iHeartRadio trial. The change seemed like the end of the unlimited option forever, which many already felt was likely too good to be true, especially after MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told The Hollywood Reporter he didn’t know if the movie-per-day plan would ever return just last month.