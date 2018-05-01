Stormy Daniels, Sexual Assault in the Military, Lola Condoms: Broadsheet May 1

• The inside story. Our Fortune colleague Beth Kowitt writes about the latest product launch from Lola, the organic tampon startup co-founded by Jordana Kier and Alex Friedman: a line of “natural” latex condoms, lubricant, and cleansing wipes.

While that might seem like a fairly minor announcement, it actually raises a few interesting points. Consider the product mix: tampons and condoms. Chances are you assume women buy the former and men buy the latter. But according to Lola’s research, 36% of women say they actually buy the condoms, while another 33% said they buy them with their partner. So creating a condom that’s marketed to women (and easy to buy while they’re stocking up on tampons) makes business sense.

Lola is also looking to destigmatize discussion of purchases like condoms and lube. The founders say that the shame around such products stifles innovation—and stops women from getting versions that really fit their needs.

Then there’s the startup’s emphasis on “natural” ingredients (it uses organic cotton in its tampons and pads). Lola is certainly not the only company with that focus, but the importance of vetting—and providing transparency about—materials takes on a new significance when you consider that these are items that are regularly used inside of women’s bodies.

The company tells Beth that it uses a locally-sourced lubricant made of 100% medical-grade silicone oil to coat its condoms, and claims that some suppliers use lubricants mixed with other additives, including industrial-grade silicone. Of course, it’s hard for us to know whether that’s true, and if so, how widespread the practice might be. Why? The FDA does not require that companies disclose their lubricant ingredient information.

