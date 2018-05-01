Facebook F8: GoPro and Spotify Activities Can Be Shared to Instagram's Stories

At its F8 2018 developers conference on Tuesday, Facebook announced some new ways to share content via Instagram Stories.

The world’s largest social network said on Tuesday that it’s now allowing Instagram users to share their GoPro action shots or a song they like on Spotify to their Instagram Stories. From within the GoPro or Spotify apps, users can simply share content to Instagram and their content will be pulled into the Instagram camera. They’ll then be able to edit the content and add it to their Stories.

Facebook said that the feature is live now for Spotify and GoPro users, but it plans to integrate its sharing feature into more apps in the coming weeks and months. The company didn’t say which apps might offer the feature in the future.

Aside from that, Facebook said that it’s adding a live video chat to Instagram. The feature, which will be available “in the coming weeks,” will allow users to hold a live video chat with a small group of Instagram friends. The company said that the video chats can be conducted between two people or with small groups. It stopped short, however, of saying exactly how many people could participate in a single video chat.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

But that wasn’t all.

The Explore tab in Instagram is also getting a facelift. The feature, which gives users access to content from across the Instagram userbase, will be more personalized based on the user’s interests. Additionally, the new Explore, which will be rolled out in the coming weeks, will now be better organized by topics and allow users to dig into those topics more easily.

Finally, Facebook said that Instagram will use its Camera Effects Platform to allow third-party app makers to integrate augmented reality effects into Instagram’s camera.

For instance, Instagram users will be able to “try out Kylie Jenner’s favorite lip colors” in their selfies or make a video that plays inside the NBA’s dunkcam. The company said that it’s partnered with Jenner, the NBA, and Ariana Grande, among several others, to launch the new effects. It plans to add more third-party features “soon.”