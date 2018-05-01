Budweiser Is Launching a New Beer Inspired By George Washington's Recipe

Budweiser is launching a new limited-edition beer this summer that has ties to the country’s first president.

Called Freedom Reserve Red Lager, the beer is inspired by a hand-written recipe that George Washington included in his military journal in 1757.

Washington described how “To Make Small Beer” with these directions in his notebook:

“Take a large Sifter full of Bran Hops to your Taste — Boil these 3 hours. Then strain out 30 Gall. into a Cooler put in 3 Gallons Molasses while the Beer is scalding hot or rather drain the molasses into the Cooler. Strain the Beer on it while boiling hot let this stand til it is little more than Blood warm. Then put in a quart of Yeast if the weather is very cold cover it over with a Blanket. Let it work in the Cooler 24 hours then put it into the Cask. leave the Bung open til it is almost done working — Bottle it that day Week it was Brewed.”

Freedom Reserve Red Lager is brewed by veterans that work at Budweiser, and a portion of the proceeds will go to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that offers educational scholarships to military families.

The beer will be available at retailers nationwide starting this month and will remain on store shelves until September.