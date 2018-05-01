Budweiser Is Launching a New Beer Inspired By George Washington's Recipe

Budweiser is launching a new limited-edition beer this summer that has ties to the country’s first president.
Called Freedom Reserve Red Lager, the beer is inspired by a hand-written recipe that George Washington included in his military journal in 1757.
Washington described how “To Make Small Beer” with these directions in his notebook:
Freedom Reserve Red Lager is brewed by veterans that work at Budweiser, and a portion of the proceeds will go to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that offers educational scholarships to military families.
The beer will be available at retailers nationwide starting this month and will remain on store shelves until September.