Term Sheet -- Monday, April 30

Wireless providers T-Mobile and Sprint have announced plans to merge in a $26.5 billion deal, emphasizing that together they can build and roll out a high-speed, affordable 5G wireless network.

The combined company will retain the T-Mobile name and John Legere will be CEO of the new entity. The merger will be an all-stock deal, exchanging 9.75 Sprint shares for each T-Mobile share. That would create a giant valued at ~$146 billion, including debt.

Here’s what the structure looks like: T-Mobile parent company Deutsche Telekom will own 42% of the combined carrier, Sprint parent company SoftBank will own 27%, and public shareholders get the remaining 31%. The deal marks the third time that SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son has acted on his years-long plan to combine Sprint and T-Mobile.

It’s important to remember that this is not a done deal. Although there is an agreement in place, the proposed transaction is now pending regulatory approval. Previously, attempted mergers have been rejected on the basis that more competition is better for consumers. And other times, there have been sudden executive orders prohibiting an acquisition from going through.

Though this deal was blocked four years ago by regulators in the Obama administration, this time might be different.

Company officials have spent quite some time wooing the Trump administration with its 5G network promises at a time when the White House views such a wireless network crucial for the country’s economic and national security. “We’re confident that, once regulators see the compelling benefits, they’ll agree this is the right move at the right time for consumers and the country,” Legere said in a statement.

STATE OF THE MARKETS: Silicon Valley Bank released its latest State of the Markets report, and here are some of the key takeaways:

— Public debuts: Several high-profile companies went public this year despite market turbulence. Two decacorns — Spotify and Dropbox — started the new year off with a bang. But the SVB report demonstrates that their decade-plus journeys illustrate different paths to their current robust valuations. The road to IPO is not an easy one.

— Mega money: As we already know, more and more companies are delaying IPOs thanks to easy access to private capital. For the past four years, mega-rounds have outpaced IPOs every quarter. As a result, venture firms are adjusting to this cash-rich environment by stocking their war chests with significant capital.

— SoftBank: SoftBank is taking the lead in the latest wave of mega-rounds. There were 21 private IPOs in the first quarter (SVB defines a “private IPO” as a financing of $100 million or more). As mutual funds and hedge funds scale back and private equity awaits more favorable valuations, SoftBank is swooping in to write bigger & bigger checks at sky-high valuations.

NAME CHANGE: Microsoft changed the name of its venture capital fund, Microsoft Ventures, to M12. Why? Because somehow “entrepreneurs still face confusion” about what the venture arm does…The company says that Microsoft Ventures was used as an overarching term to encompass its accelerator programs, which spun off and was renamed some time ago. So now we have M12 (the “M” stands for Microsoft & the “12” represents the number of letters in the word “entrepreneur.”)