Some of Music's Biggest Names Sign Up For National Concert Week

Typically, if you want to catch Janet Jackson in concert, it’s going to set you back anywhere from $60 to several hundred dollars. Arcade Fire? Imagine Dragons? Lady Antebellum? Those aren’t cheap shows, either.
This week, though, if you’ve got a little luck on your side, you can catch these and dozens of other big musical acts (along with magicians, comedians, and even politicians) for just $20. Live Nation has kicked off National Concert Week, from April 30 through May 8, offering severely reduced tickets to select shows this summer.
The list of artists is extensive and are often top draws (though, in fairness, none of 2017’s top-grossing acts are participating in National Concert Week). Maroon 5, for instance, grossed more than $71 million in 2015. Comedian Kevin Hart had the top-grossing comedy tour of all time that same year.
While there are plenty of smaller artists taking part in the promotion, here are some of the biggest acts (and one former vice president) offering discount tickets. If you’re interested, though, act fast—as supplies are sure to be limited.
- 311 / The Offspring
- 3 Doors Down / Collective Soul
- Alan Jackson
- Arcade Fire
- Avenged Sevenfold / Prophets of Rage
- Backstreet Boys
- Beck
- Bon Jovi
- Brad Paisley
- Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch
- Bush / Stone Temple Pilots / The Cult
- Charlie Puth
- Chicago / REO Speedwagon
- Chris Brown
- Counting Crows / Live
- David Blaine
- Dead & Company
- Def Leppard / Journey
- Dierks Bentley
- Dwight Yoakam / Lucinda Williams / Steve Earle
- Erasure
- Foreigner / Whitesnake / Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
- G-Eazy
- Godsmack / Shinedown
- Gov’t Mule / The Avett Brothers
- Hall & Oates / Train
- Halsey
- Imagine Dragons
- Janet Jackson
- Jason Aldean
- Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers
- Joe Biden
- Juanes / Mon Laferte
- Keith Urban
- Kesha / Macklemore
- Kevin Hart
- Kid Rock
- Kidz Bop Live
- Kygo
- Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker
- Logic
- Luis Miguel
- Luke Bryan
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Maroon 5
- Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town
- Needtobreathe / Johnnyswim
- Niall Horan
- Odesza
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Paramore
- Pentatonix
- Poison / Cheap Trick
- Post Malone
- Rascal Flatts
- Ray LaMontagne
- Rise Against / AFI
- Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson
- Rod Stewart / Cyndi Lauper
- Shakira
- Shania Twain
- Steely Dan / The Doobie Brothers
- Styx / Joan Jett and the Heartbreakers
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- Thirty Seconds To Mars
- Vans Warped Tour
- Weezer / Pixies
- Zac Brown Band