Some of Music's Biggest Names Sign Up For National Concert Week

Typically, if you want to catch Janet Jackson in concert, it’s going to set you back anywhere from $60 to several hundred dollars. Arcade Fire? Imagine Dragons? Lady Antebellum? Those aren’t cheap shows, either.

This week, though, if you’ve got a little luck on your side, you can catch these and dozens of other big musical acts (along with magicians, comedians, and even politicians) for just $20. Live Nation has kicked off National Concert Week, from April 30 through May 8, offering severely reduced tickets to select shows this summer.

The list of artists is extensive and are often top draws (though, in fairness, none of 2017’s top-grossing acts are participating in National Concert Week). Maroon 5, for instance, grossed more than $71 million in 2015. Comedian Kevin Hart had the top-grossing comedy tour of all time that same year.

While there are plenty of smaller artists taking part in the promotion, here are some of the biggest acts (and one former vice president) offering discount tickets. If you’re interested, though, act fast—as supplies are sure to be limited.