Girl Scouts, Correspondents' Dinner, North Korea: Broadsheet April 30

• The C-sweet. Fortune‘s Grace Donnelly brings you this sweet story about the Girl Scouts of Greater New York’s Cookie Executive Committee, “a group of the top-selling Scouts who, despite not yet being old enough to vote, decide everything from logistics to product marketing.” Running GSA’s annual cookie sale is no joke:

“From February to April each year, the more than one million girl scouts in the U.S. sell about 200 million boxes of cookies, managing nearly every aspect of the $800 million business. Some perspective: That’s more than the nearly $675 million in Oreo sales last year, and more than the sale of Chips Ahoy and Milano combined.”

Moreover, Grace notes, “The Girl Scout’s cookie sale is the largest entrepreneurial program for girls in the world. Local Girl Scout councils choose which baker to work with (there are two bakeries that are licensed by the organization—that’s the reason ‘Samoas’ are called ‘Caramel deLites’ in some parts of the country), and girls decide how best to sell and what to do with the money they make.

Councils also decide when cookie sales begin and end, meaning that the selling season varies from region to region, but on National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend at the end of February, when the organization honors their cookie entrepreneurs, scouts across the country mean business. While it began as a simple bake sale, the organization’s Digital Cookie platform now allows scouts to track their orders online, manage a customer database, interact with buyers via email, and analyze the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.”

