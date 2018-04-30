Girl Scouts, Correspondents' Dinner, North Korea: Broadsheet April 30

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Michelle Wolf’s routine rocks Washington, Cannes Film Festival takes a stand against harassment, and Girl Scouts mean business. Have a meaningful Monday.
• The C-sweet. Fortune‘s Grace Donnelly brings you this sweet story about the Girl Scouts of Greater New York’s Cookie Executive Committee, “a group of the top-selling Scouts who, despite not yet being old enough to vote, decide everything from logistics to product marketing.” Running GSA’s annual cookie sale is no joke:
“From February to April each year, the more than one million girl scouts in the U.S. sell about 200 million boxes of cookies, managing nearly every aspect of the $800 million business. Some perspective: That’s more than the nearly $675 million in Oreo sales last year, and more than the sale of Chips Ahoy and Milano combined.”
Moreover, Grace notes, “The Girl Scout’s cookie sale is the largest entrepreneurial program for girls in the world. Local Girl Scout councils choose which baker to work with (there are two bakeries that are licensed by the organization—that’s the reason ‘Samoas’ are called ‘Caramel deLites’ in some parts of the country), and girls decide how best to sell and what to do with the money they make.
Councils also decide when cookie sales begin and end, meaning that the selling season varies from region to region, but on National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend at the end of February, when the organization honors their cookie entrepreneurs, scouts across the country mean business. While it began as a simple bake sale, the organization’s Digital Cookie platform now allows scouts to track their orders online, manage a customer database, interact with buyers via email, and analyze the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns.”
Get the full scoop on the Scouts:
Fortune
• Wolf blows the White House down. The Twittersphere won’t stop talking about Michelle Wolf’s routine at this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, an annual celebration of the first amendment. Wolf, best known as a correspondent on The Daily Show, ruffled more than a few feathers with her takedowns of President Trump, Ivanka Trump, and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Did she go too far? Judge for yourself.
Newsweek
• Cannes takes a stand. The Cannes Film Festival and the French government are joining forces to prevent sexual harassment at the festival, opening a hotline for attendees and distributing cautionary flyers warning guests of the legal repercussions of harassment. “One of the rapes that Harvey Weinstein is accused of happened at Cannes, and so the festival cannot fail to act,” said France’s gender equality minister Marlène Schiappa, referring to allegations from actress Asia Argento.
Fortune
• Just do it (right). A covert questionnaire by and for female employees at Nike that hinted at a culture of sexual harassment and gender discrimination has already led to the departure of at least six top male executives. NYT, in interviews with more than 50 current and former employees, paints a picture of the culture at the sports apparel giant. In the words of one former employee: “I came to the realization that I, as a female, would not grow in that company.”
New York Times
• Harris’s online army. California Sen. Kamala Harris (D) has pledged not to accept money from corporate political action committees. Instead, she’s bolstering her digital campaign infrastructure and cultivating online supporters. Attracting small donors through digital channels resembles the presidential campaign fundraising strategy of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (D), but Harris insists she’s just focusing on this year’s midterm elections.
Politico
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Saudi Arabia’s state-oil giant Aramco has added its first female director to its board: Lynn Laverty Elsenhans, the former chairwoman, president and CEO of U.S. oil refiner Sunoco. Caroline Tsay has joined the board of the Coca-Cola Company, becoming the first Asian-American to do so.
• North Korea’s No. 2. Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was the only woman among six delegates during Friday’s historic Inter-Korean meeting. The 30-year-old is seen as key to making the summit with South Korea happen: She was the first member of the North’s ruling family to visit the South since 1953 when she asked for a detente at the winter Olympics and is believed to have been in charge of the country while her brother was ill in late 2014.
CNN
• Breaking down Bitcoin. On the latest episode of Balancing the Ledger, Fortune’s show about the intersection of finance and technology, Athena Capital founder Meltem Demirors discusses the dearth of women investors in the cryptocurrency space.
Fortune
• Being Serena. A five-part series on HBO called Being Serena premieres Wednesday. The docu-series tracks Serena Williams’ pregnancy, her life-threatening postnatal problems, and her comeback to the courts.
New York Times
