5 Best Tech Deals from Today's Best Buy Flash Sale

If you act fast, you might just be able to take advantage of some outstanding tech deals from Best Buy.

The retailer on Monday launched a 24-hour, online-only Flash Sale. The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. CT and includes solid sales on everything from Apple’s Macs to the DJI Mavic Pro drone. You can even get an outstanding deal on some new video games, if you’re in the market to buy an Xbox One X.

To help you find the best deals and expedite your purchase, Fortune has compiled the following roundup of the five best deals for today’s Flash Sale. But if these don’t suit your fancy, click here to see a list of all the deals Best Buy is currently offering.

Big Savings on Apple’s MacBook

If you’re on the lookout for a new MacBook, Best Buy is offering some models at up to $500 off their regular retail price. The MacBook Pro, for instance, is now on sale for $1,500, down from $2,000.

Fly the DJI Mavic Pro Drone

DJI’s Mavic Pro drone is an outstanding device that lets you capture video in 4K. I have one and love it. And over at Best Buy, you can get it for $200 off its regular retail price, bringing its sale price down to $800.

Xbox One X Freebies

If you buy yourself an Xbox One X at Best Buy, the retailer will give you a free copy of Madden NFL 18 and Destiny 2. You can also choose one Xbox One X Enhanced game to go with your order, giving you a total of three free games with your purchase.

A Hefty iPad Discount

Apple’s fifth-generation iPad is on sale at Best Buy. The 128GB model with Wi-Fi is on sale for $100 off its regular retail price of $430.

Savings on Dell’s Desktops and Laptops

Best Buy is selling Dell Inspiron gaming computers, including a laptop and desktop, for up to $250 off their regular retail price. The desktop regularly retails for $1,100, but it’s on sale for $850.