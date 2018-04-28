Bob Dylan Is Making His Own Whiskey and it's Out Next Month

Bob Dylan’s got a long list of accomplishments, from numerous Grammy Awards all the way to the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Nobel Prize in Literature. Now he’s taking on even more by launching his own whiskey business.

Bob Dylan will release a collection of three whiskeys under the “Heaven’s Door” label, including a Tennessee straight bourbon whiskey, a double barrel whiskey and a straight rye whiskey, the New York Times reports.

While many celebrities start business ventures by licensing their names, Dylan is a full partner for Heaven’s Door, The Times reports. He’s also worked closely with other business partners and whiskey makers, especially on how he felt the drink should taste and feel.

The website for Heaven’s Door says the whiskeys will be available mid-May, though you can already order them online. The double barrel and Tennessee straight bourbon whiskeys are $60, while the straight rye will run you $90. Orders start shipping May 21.