Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, revealed their newest son’s name on Friday. Meet Louis Arthur Charles—Prince Louis of Cambridge to his friends—and that choice has made a lot of folks a good bit richer.

Louis was something of a long shot among oddsmakers. Arthur was considered to be the odds on favorite, with 2/1 odds, according to the British online gambling site Ladbrokes.

But if you had put £100 on Louis, the payoff would have been a cool £3,300.

Odds of 33/1 are definitely considered a long shot. But they’re nothing compared to a few of the other possible choices. The first name Wayne would have paid 300/1, as would have Jason, Keith, Rodney, and Tyrone.

The longest of long shots? That would have been Leroy, which would have earned a payout of 500/1.

Royal babies tend to be named after ancestors or relatives. (There is speculation that the new prince’s name was inspired by Lord Mountbatten, Prince Charles’ great-uncle who was assassinated by the Irish Republican Army in 1979.)

And, if you’re curious, there has been a King Louis in England before, kind of. Back in 1216, King Louis of France was briefly declared King of England, though there’s debate in the country about whether the declaration by barons, upset with King John’s power grab, actually let him lay claim to the throne.

He did take control, but when John died soon after, those same barons rallied around his son Henry. (They hated John, but had no quarrel with his heirs.) Louis fought the change for a bit, but agreed to relinquish the throne in 1217.

It is unlikely, however, that the new Prince Louis will ever become king. He is now the fifth in line to the throne, behind his grandfather (Prince Charles), father (Prince William), and his two older siblings (Prince George and Princess Charlotte).