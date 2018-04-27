A jury outside of Philadelphia found Cosby guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004, at an incident that occurred at his suburban Philadelphia home. You can find more details on the trial and his possible sentence here. Now click below to read one of the first stories to expose Cosby’s chilling behavior, published in Philadelphia magazine way back in 2006. It begins, however, with a full account of Cosby’s traveling “shame” show, in which he would berate black audiences for failing to lift themselves up by their own damn bootstraps and make them pay for the privilege. It was the first serious look at Constand’s allegations and the cognitive dissonance of the two Cosbys. “It’s a crazy game Americans in particular seem to play, the way we need to believe desperately in our heroes — we want Bill Cosby to be as sweet as Cliff, to be as noble as his desire to lift up his people,” says writer Robert Huber.