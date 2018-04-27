Tom Brokaw accusations, Bill Cosby Verdict, Weinstein Movie: Broadsheet for April 27

• Show’s over. The years-long saga of sexual assault claims against Bill Cosby added what felt like a final chapter on Thursday when a jury found the once celebrated comedian guilty of sexual assault in a case brought by Andrea Constand.

Constand, a one-time Temple University employee whom Cosby had mentored, had accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her at his home 14 years ago. The jury convicted Cosby on three counts—penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious, and penetration after administering an intoxicant—all felonies and punishable by up to 10 years in jail, though the terms could be served concurrently. In recent years, more than 50 women—recall that striking New York Magazine cover—have made remarkably similar claims against the 80-year-old, but only Constand’s were adjudicated at the criminal trial.

Immediately after the verdict, there was analysis of whether the #MeToo movement had weighed on the jury’s decision. In Cosby’s first trial last year, another jury had failed to agree on an outcome, teeing up the retrial that played out in Pennsylvania this month. Between then and now, of course, the #MeToo movement has triggered a seismic shift in how women’s claims of sexual misconduct against powerful men are perceived.

Did it sway the jury? We may not ever know that for sure, but it’s clear the decision was an easier one this time around. The jury deliberated for just two days this week. The jury last year spent six days contemplating the case without ever reaching a verdict.

The question of how #MeToo factored into Thursday’s decision is valid, since it’s notable if the movement is having a real effect on victims’ chances of receiving justice. And Cosby’s conviction fits all too well into the current #MeToo narrative of Hollywood giants being toppled mostly by unfamous women seeking to right past wrongs.

But it’s important to remember that the claims Constand and other women leveled against Cosby came way before the #MeToo movement got off the ground; before there was a chorus of women calling out men’s misdeeds, and before there was a rapt public taking them seriously. It’s possible that Constand may have benefited from the #MeToo momentum on Thursday, but it took an extra dose of courage for her to make her claims years ago, in an environment that was so much less accepting.