Here Are Apple's Tips for Buying a Router Optimized for iPhone and Macs

Now that Apple has discontinued the AirPort, it’s offering some tips on finding a replacement.

After Apple announced plans on Thursday to discontinue its wireless routers, the company published a support page on its website that details how you should choose a router that would work well with any number of Apple devices—including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV—among others.

While Apple doesn’t share anything new that the average router buyer wouldn’t already know, the company clearly believes that buying a higher-end option is a good idea.

Here’s a list of the features Apple says you should be looking for when choosing a wireless router to work with its devices:

Support for the latest wireless standard, 802.11ac.

Dual-band routing, so your device will connect to either a 2.4GHz or 5GHz connection for the fastest possible connection.

Apple says you should be on the lookout for MIMO or MU-MIMO, which ensures all your devices take advantage of your connection, even when several devices are connected at the same time.

On the security front, Apple suggests you use WPA2 Personal encryption. It’s currently the strong Wi-Fi security option.

Apple’s tips come after the company revealed it’s discontinued its AirPort, AirPort Extreme, and Time Capsule. The move wasn’t much of a surprise, as Apple hasn’t offered a new router in several years. Meanwhile, its competitors, including Linksys, Netgear, and even Google, have been delivering new and faster router options.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Apple said in a statement on Thursday that it only stays in markets that it can “make a meaningful contribution to.”

Apple didn’t offer any specific models in its support page that customers should buy. The company, however, sells the Linksys Velop Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System in its Apple stores.