Term Sheet -- Thursday, April 26

Let’s check in with Europe. PitchBook released its Q1 European Venture Report, which uncovered a steadily maturing European venture ecosystem on pace to match capital deployed in 2017. Deal sizes continue to grow as the European venture community matures and firms raise larger and larger funds.

Here are some key takeaways:

• In the first quarter of 2018, European investors deployed €4.4 billion across 571 deals, which is on pace to match last year’s decade-high in capital invested (€18.3 billion).

• Deal count slid for the fifth consecutive quarter. The decline is likely a result of increasing competition and higher investors expectations.

• Europe’s VC exit market was sluggish in Q1, with €1.5 billion in disclosed exit value across 64 reported deals.

• European venture investors closed 18 vehicles totaling €2.1 billion in commitments in the first quarter. Median fund size reached a decade-high (€86 million) as VCs begin writing larger checks.

There are some similarities between the American and European VC ecosystems. For instance, investors are pumping larger amounts of capital into fewer companies. In the U.S., deal counts have dropped to an all-time low since 2012. Massive fund sizes (which are only getting bigger) have given rise to numerous mega-deals. (We’re seeing more and more mega-deals move overseas.) As we’ve noted before, this is a somewhat troubling trend as investment firms are sitting on unprecedented levels of dry powder, participating in larger deals, and helping create a sluggish exit market.

GAWKER DRAMA OVER: Peter Thiel has agreed not to buy Gawker. The reason? Avoid a potential countersuit for secretly funding the litigation that drove the news & gossip blog’s publisher out of business, according to The Wall Street Journal. This marks the end of a year-long legal battle and clears the road for a potential Gawker sale.

ONE FUN THING: Kanye said he “needs to meet with Larry from Google” and Elon Musk said he’s building “a cyborg dragon.” ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Accepting any and all theories as to what you think this means.