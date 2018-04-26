Southwest Airlines' Bookings Have Declined After Passenger Killed

Southwest Airlines says it has seen a decline in bookings on the airline following a fatal accident last week where a passenger was killed, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The incident marked the first airline fatality on a U.S. carrier in nine years and occurred when an engine on the plane blew, breaking a window and causing one passenger to be partially sucked outside of the plane.

Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly told CNBC that the weaker bookings were due in part to a pullback in marketing from the airline following the accident. Southwest has also been canceling flights following the incident in order to perform engine inspections across its fleet of planes.

The airline says that it expects its revenue per available seat mile to decline between 1% and 3% in the second quarter, due in part to the recent bookings decline.

Southwest and other rival airlines are also facing a huge increase in fuel costs, leading them to raise fares.