M&M's Newest Flavor Will Only Be Available at One Store

M&M’s is rolling out another new flavor, but this time, you’ll have to hunt a little harder if you want to try it.

Orange Vanilla Cream M&M’s will hit the shelves on April 30—and will be sold exclusively at Dollar General stores across the U.S.

As part of the partnership, every bag sold will result in a $1 donation to the Dollar General Literary Foundation (up to $20,000).

The candy equivalent of a creamsicle in bite sized form is a long, long way from M&M’s milk chocolate origins. But M&M’s long ago began concocting unholy blends to turn the heads of consumers. Few are available for more than a short time, however.

Mars Inc., which makes the candy, has introduced a variety of different short-term flavors, none perhaps more strange than 2014’s birthday cake flavor. Others, through the years, have included caramel filled, pumpkin spice (naturally), pecan pie, cinnamon, and “strawberried peanut butter.”

The Orange Vanilla Cream flavor is separate from the three new flavors announced just over a month ago, so don’t get discouraged if you’re starting to lose track of the varietals. That trio (Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry, and Crunchy Mint) are on sale now through May 25. Whichever wins a consumer vote campaign will survive on shelves for another 18 months.