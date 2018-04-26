American Airlines and 'Infinity War' Heroes the 'Avengers' Team Up to Raise Cancer Awareness With New Plane

Right ahead of this week’s wide release of Marvel’s hotly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War, American Airlines is teaming up with the Avengers themselves to fight cancer.

American Airlines, the group Stand Up to Cancer, and Marvel studios banded together to create a custom-wrapped airplane that features Avengers and Infinity War characters like Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, and others. Also pictured are cancer researchers from Stand Up to Cancer and cancer survivors who work at American Airlines.

The custom aircraft isn’t just meant to be a poster for Marvel heroes, though. It’s part of a broader cancer awareness and fundraising campaign called “Save Lives Now.” You can make a donation to the campaign here, and American Airlines AAdvantage members who do so will receive 10 miles per donated dollar.

The Avengers-stacked airplane will travel between New York and Los Angeles. It was unveiled at the Los Angeles International Airport this week.