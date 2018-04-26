Announcing their verdict on Thursday, a jury outside of Philadelphia found Bill Cosby guilty of all three sexual assault charges brought against him.

In his retrial, 80-year-old Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, for drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004 at his suburban Philadelphia home, according to the Associated Press.

After the jury of five women and seven men left the courtroom, the “Cosby Show” star lashed out at District Attorney Kevin Steele, who was arguing to revoke Cosby’s bail, saying that the defendant had a plane.

“He doesn’t have a plane, you asshole!” Cosby shouted, according to Philly.com. Also stating, “I’m sick of him!” the AP reported.

The judge ruled that Cosby may remain free while awaiting sentencing; he has to remain at his home unless approved to go elsewhere.

The verdict is in: William H. Cosby Jr. is guilty of all charges. — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) April 26, 2018

The counts include “penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious, and penetration after administering an intoxicant,” according to the New York Times. He could face 10 years in prison for each charge, the AP reported, though the Times notes that they could be “served concurrently.”

Cosby’s first trial ended in June 2017 with a deadlocked jury. Prosecutors said they would retry the case. Cosby’s second trial began in April of 2018 and ended today with the jury’s guilty verdict.

More than 50 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, according to CNN. Constand was the first person to go public with her allegations against Cosby. She settled a civil suit with Cosby in March of 2005. Thirteen other Jane Does were attached to that suit. In 2015, a criminal case against Cosby, relating to Constand’s accusations, was opened.