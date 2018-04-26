Alek Minassian, Incel, Women of Congress: Broadsheet for April 26

• Celebrating 20%. While many of you may not have realized there was a special election in Arizona’s 8th district on Tuesday, that didn’t stop the state from making big, big news for the women of America: With the election of Republican Debbie Lesko, the number of women in U.S. Congress will hit 107, placing women in a full 20% of congressional seats for the first time in history.

Here’s how it breaks down: There are currently 78 female Democrats and 29 female Republicans in Congress. Eighty-four of those women will serve as voting members of the House of Representatives (61 Democrats and 23 Republicans). Those numbers don’t include the five women who are currently serving as non-voting delegates in the House. Interestingly, this doesn’t represent an all-time high for the House; both of the previous two Congresses also had 84 women until the death of Rep. Louise Slaughter (D-N.Y) in March of this year.

The big change is in the Senate, where the election of Tina Smith (D-Minn.) to replace Sen. Al Franken in January brought the total number of women to a record 22. Women now make up 23% of the Senate, with 17 Democrats and five Republicans. There are currently four states that have women serving as both sitting senators: California, New Hampshire, Washington, and Minnesota.

At a time when there are very few bipartisan wins to go around, women’s ability to make progress in Congress deserves our attention. Congratulations, Congresswomen! Now please get out there and pass some legislation that will help your fellow countrywomen make their own strides toward equality.

Fortune