Premiere Of "Do You Trust This Computer?" - Q&amp;A
President Trump And First Lady Melania Trump Welcome President Macron And Mrs. Macron To The White House
Trump and Macron hold hands while posing for photographs on the Truman Balcony. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the White House.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington
Trump and Macron hold hands while posing for photographs on the Truman Balcony.
See Trump and Macron’s Awkward Handshakes and Interactions

Alex Scimecca
1:47 PM ET

President Donald Trump greeted the French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, holding his first official state visit with the French president. Over the past few days, the behavior of the two world leaders has left hope for a French-American alliance.

Their public affections have been photographed widely, from their long-lasting handshakes to air kisses. Their photo ops featured one painfully awkward moment when Trump flicked dandruff off Macron's shoulder before a White House meeting.

A meeting last July is remembered for a particularly long handshake between the leaders in Paris when Trump met the Macrons in Paris for Bastille Day.

Hosting the first state visit in Trump's administration, Trump stayed firm in American undertakings in Iran, but was open to Macron's pleas to maintain U.S. involvement in Syria. Wednesday morning, Macron attended a joint session of Congress addressing inequality, nuclear weapons, and climate change.

“We have to keep our eyes wide open to the new risks right in front of us,” Macron said. “The only option is to strengthen our cooperation. We can build the new 21st century world order on a new breed of multilateralism.”

Check out the gallery above to see what Trump and Macron's "bromance" looks like.

