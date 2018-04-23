Yeti Coolers, a favorite brand among outdoor enthusiasts, has cut ties with the National Rifle Association, potentially putting it at odds with a sizable percentage of its customer base.
The company has not made any public announcements about the policy shift. But the NRA sent a note to its members Friday saying the company informed the group it would no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation.
NRA members and supporters are expressing their displeasure to Yeti via social media, with some calling for a boycott campaign.
Yeti is just the latest company to sever its relationship with the NRA after the group resisted calls for stricter gun control after a string of school shootings. The tragedy in Parkland, Fla. served as the catalyst, but another student opened fire Friday in Ocala, Fla., injuring one classmate.
Here’s a list of more companies that have withdrawn their support:
REI
The outdoor retailer halted orders of certain products from Vista Outdoors—whose brands include CamelBak (maker of popular water bottles), Bell (known for its bicycle helmets), and Giro (a ski goggle manufacturer)—because of that company’s close ties to the NRA.
Delta Air Lines
The carrier (dal) withdrew from an agreement to provide discounted travel for National Rifle Association members attending the pro-gun group’s annual meeting in February. The move resulted in the state stripping the airline of a $40 million tax break.
United Airlines
Like Delta, United (ual) stopped providing discounted travel in February.
MetLife
The insurance giant (met) in February ended its discount program for NRA members, raising costs on insurance for boats, motorcycles and RVs.
First National Bank
The financial institution opted to stop offering an NRA Visa card.
Enterprise Rent A Car
As of last month, the rental car agency let its corporate relationship with the NRA expire, meaning member discounts ended.
Hertz
NRA members won’t find a discount on car rentals here, either.
Budget Car Rental
March 26 was the last day of this car rental company offered NRA discounts. The program has been discontinued.
Allied and North American Van Lines
Both moving companies have ended their discount programs.
Symantic
The company (symc) behind Norton Antivirus no longer offers discounts to NRA members.
Wyndham Hotels
The hotel chain (wyn) made it clear in February it had cut ties with the NRA, but didn’t say when that had occurred.
Best Western
NRA members will find no discounts at this national chain either, but that has been the case since 2014.
Paramount Rx
NRA members used to get a prescription discount program via this benefits management company.
The shutdown of that program began in February.