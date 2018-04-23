Yeti Coolers, a favorite brand among outdoor enthusiasts, has cut ties with the National Rifle Association, potentially putting it at odds with a sizable percentage of its customer base.

The company has not made any public announcements about the policy shift. But the NRA sent a note to its members Friday saying the company informed the group it would no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation.

For years YETI Coolers have been a hot item for sportsmen at the Friends of NRA Foundation Banquet and Auction events around the country. … Suddenly, without prior notice, YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation.

NRA members and supporters are expressing their displeasure to Yeti via social media, with some calling for a boycott campaign.

Everyone in my friend group that owns a YETI is a Conservative. Their demographic is Conservative Middle Class Americans…they just shot themselves in the foot (no pun intended) — Malena Benitez (@MalenaJBenitez) April 22, 2018

Awesome, looks like I'll never need to buy @YETICoolers again, after they boycotted the NRA. I guess I'll use my old yeti stuff for target practice. @RTICCoolers are cheaper anyway lol #BoycottYetiCoolers #2A — Dave (@jodokast89) April 23, 2018

Are you nuts or something #Yeti ,

Your cutting ties with the very type of people that buy your products#Liberals don't hunt ,fish or go Boating.. You will go bankrupt.. Serves you right — Carl Cannon (@Wheetypie) April 22, 2018

Yeti is just the latest company to sever its relationship with the NRA after the group resisted calls for stricter gun control after a string of school shootings. The tragedy in Parkland, Fla. served as the catalyst, but another student opened fire Friday in Ocala, Fla., injuring one classmate.

Here’s a list of more companies that have withdrawn their support:

REI

The outdoor retailer halted orders of certain products from Vista Outdoors—whose brands include CamelBak (maker of popular water bottles), Bell (known for its bicycle helmets), and Giro (a ski goggle manufacturer)—because of that company’s close ties to the NRA.

Delta Air Lines

The carrier (dal) withdrew from an agreement to provide discounted travel for National Rifle Association members attending the pro-gun group’s annual meeting in February. The move resulted in the state stripping the airline of a $40 million tax break.

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

United Airlines

Like Delta, United (ual) stopped providing discounted travel in February.

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website. — United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018

MetLife

The insurance giant (met) in February ended its discount program for NRA members, raising costs on insurance for boats, motorcycles and RVs.

We value all our customers but have decided to end our discount program with the NRA. — MetLife (@MetLife) February 23, 2018

First National Bank

The financial institution opted to stop offering an NRA Visa card.

Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card. — First National Bank (@FNBOmaha) February 22, 2018

Enterprise Rent A Car

As of last month, the rental car agency let its corporate relationship with the NRA expire, meaning member discounts ended.

Thanks for contacting us. We ended the program – effective March 26. https://t.co/tRdHdoevfT — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

Hertz

NRA members won’t find a discount on car rentals here, either.

We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA’s rental car discount program with Hertz. — Hertz (@Hertz) February 23, 2018

Budget Car Rental

March 26 was the last day of this car rental company offered NRA discounts. The program has been discontinued.

Thanks for reaching out. Effective March 26, we will no longer provide the NRA member discount. ~Sam — Budget Car Rental (@Budget) February 24, 2018

Allied and North American Van Lines

Both moving companies have ended their discount programs.

Allied Van Lines no longer has an affiliate relationship with the NRA effective immediately. We have asked them to remove our listing from their benefits site. — Allied Van Lines (@alliedvl) February 23, 2018

northAmerican Van Lines no longer has an affiliate relationship with the NRA effective immediately. We have asked them to remove our listing from their benefits site. — North American VL (@northAmericanVL) February 23, 2018

Symantic

The company (symc) behind Norton Antivirus no longer offers discounts to NRA members.

Symantec has stopped its discount program with the National Rifle Association. — Symantec (@symantec) February 23, 2018

Wyndham Hotels

The hotel chain (wyn) made it clear in February it had cut ties with the NRA, but didn’t say when that had occurred.

@iainjgrant Please know, Wyndham is no longer affiliated with the NRA. — Wyndham Worldwide (@Wyndham) February 24, 2018

Best Western

NRA members will find no discounts at this national chain either, but that has been the case since 2014.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts does not have any affiliation with and is not a corporate partner of the National Rifle Association (NRA). Best Western ended any association with the NRA in 2014. — Best Western (@BestWestern) February 25, 2018

Paramount Rx

NRA members used to get a prescription discount program via this benefits management company.

Thank you all for your feedback. Paramount Rx issued the statement below.

“The prescription discount program that is made available to NRA members is offered through a third-party vendor. We are working with that vendor to discontinue the program and remove the offering.” — Paramount Rx (@ParamountRx) February 24, 2018

The shutdown of that program began in February.