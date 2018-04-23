Term Sheet -- Monday, April 23

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

EYE-POPPING IPO: Is Spotify about to be one-upped? China streaming giant Tencent Music is getting ready for what would be one of the largest tech IPOs ever. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is the digital music arm of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings. The company plans to interview potential underwriting banks in the next month, and Tencent Music is expected to list in the U.S.

Tencent Music’s offering could value the business at more than $25 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. This is a steep increase from the company’s last valuation in 2017 of $12.5 billion. The new valuation would make it the fourth-biggest U.S.-listed tech IPO on record. (Interesting side note: Tencent and Music swapped stakes in each other’s companies late last year in a deal that valued Tencent Music at $12.5 billion and Spotify at $20 billion.)

But here is one question weighing on everyone’s mind: Just how big is Tencent Music’s addressable market? Here’s some sharp analysis from the WSJ:

China’s entire music industry generated $480 million in revenue from live and recorded music in 2016, PricewaterhouseCoopers estimates, a small-sounding figure thanks to years of rampant piracy: later data aren’t yet available. Sure, that $480 million represented 13% growth from the prior year. Growth could stay healthy, and a government clampdown on pirated music may start working. But the market could still only make nearly $900 million in revenue by 2021, PwC reckons.

The U.S. market is worth about $8.7 billion, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. In other words, Tencent Music’s apparent valuation is already several multiples of the whole Chinese music market. Remember, too, that less than 10% of its current users now are paid subscribers, paying about $2 a month. Much will depend, then, on how it plans to change that ratio or generate revenue from other sources, such as advertising.”

TERM SHEET SURVEY RESULTS: Last month, I asked you to fill out a survey to tell me what you think about this newsletter: what you like (and don’t), what you want to see more of, and what you think we’re missing. I just got the results, and I wanted to share them with you in full transparency.

What you like:

• The deals section is comprehensive and thorough.

• The commentary at the top is timely, concise, and informative.

• Term Sheet’s tone is conversational and to the point.

What you don’t like:

• The opening section is sometimes too long — would like to see it drilled down and simplified.

• Too venture/tech/Silicon Valley focused. Would be more interested in late-stage buyouts.

• Interviews with VCs are usually focused on big names. Would like to see more up-and-coming VCs featured.

I take this feedback seriously, and you can expect to see more of your suggestions implemented. Here’s the one stat that made me beam — 98% of you said that you consider this newsletter extremely/very valuable. 🙌 I’d love to keep this number high, so as always, keep the feedback coming.