Have Toys 'R' Us Gift Cards? Today Is the Last Day to Use Them

If you’ve still got a Toys ‘R’ Us gift card burning a hole in your wallet, you only have a few more hours left to use it.

The storied toy retailer, which filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and announced in March that it would close all U.S. stores, will only honor gift cards until close of business on Saturday, April 21, according to its website. After that, gift cards will be worthless.

Toys ‘R’ Us gift card holders are actually lucky, despite the time crunch. Sometimes, gift cards become useless as soon as a chain files for bankruptcy, according to giftcards.com. Courts must grant struggling companies permission to continue honoring gift cards after a bankruptcy filing, and even then they are often accepted only for a limited time.

Liquidation sales began at Toys ‘R’ Us locations across the country in March, and the company has shut down its e-commerce site. All purchases made during these sales are final. You can find out if your local store is still open, and check on the status of its going-out-of-business sale, here.