Record Store Day 2018 has arrived, which means a number of new releases on vinyl.

The list is long, so here are some of the best Record Store Day 2018 releases that you can find at your local vinyl store.

1. Prince

Prince’s album 1999 will be released with the original alternative front cover and ‘eye’ picture labels, which hasn’t been available since its original pressing.

2. Jimi Hendrix

A new album of unreleased work from the late Jimi Hendrix will be released for Record Store Day 2018. The album Both Sides of the Sky was finished producer Eddie Kramer who complied work from Hendrix from 1968 through 1970 following The Jimi Hendrix Experience, when the artist was working with different musicians.

3. Eric Clapton

A four-disc vinyl collection called Complete Clapton, which covers Eric Clapton’s work from 1968 to 2006 will also get a Record Store Day 2018 release. Clapton’s soundtrack to the film Rush will also be released on vinyl for the first time.

4. Ella Fitzgerald

Ella Fitzgerald’s Ella Live at Zardi’s will get a special release for Record Store Day. While it was released last year, for 2018 Ella Live at Zardi’s will be available on opaque pink and opaque blue vinyl for the first time.

5. The Flaming Lips

A collaboration with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery brings a special single release including songs The Story of Yum Yum and Dragon and Pouring Beer in Your Ear, which are both inspired by Dogfish Head’s new tart pale ale Dragons & YumYums.

6. Wu-Tang Clan

Wu-Tang Clan’s debut Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) will be available on cassette for the first time since it was first released back in 1993.

7. David Bowie

There will be a few David Bowie releases for Record Store Day 2018 including red and blue vinyl versions of his 1967 debut David Bowie and Welcome To The Blackout, which is from his 1978 concert in London. The single Let’s Dance will also be available.

8. Taylor Swift

A few of Taylor Swift’s albums will get colorful Record Store Day 2018 releases. There will be a turquoise version of her 2006 album Taylor Swift, a gold version of Fearless Platinum Edition and a hot pink vinyl of 1989.

Here is the full list of Record Store Day 2018 releases.