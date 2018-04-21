A postal worker in Brooklyn who became “overwhelmed” by his job was charged with violating federal law after 17,000 pieces of undelivered mail were discovered in his car, home and work locker.

Aleksey Germash, who lives in Brooklyn and worked for the borough’s Dyker Heights Post Office, is quoted in a criminal complaint saying that “he was overwhelmed by the amount of mail that he had to deliver” but “made sure to deliver the important mail,” CNN reports.

An onlooker spotted multiple mail bags full of letters in a Nissan Pathfinder parked in Brooklyn and alerted authorities, according to CNN. The car was traced back to Germash, who confirmed that it belonged to him.

Authorities proceeded to search his personal property, and found about 10,000 pieces of mail in his car, 6,000 pieces in his apartment and 1,000 in his work locker, some dating as far back as 2005, according to the complaint.

Germash was charged Thursday with violating a federal law related to mail delivery and released on $25,000 bond, according to CNN.

In 2014, another Brooklyn postal worker was arrested for hoarding 40,000 pieces of mail, but charges were later dropped.