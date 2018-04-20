President Donald Trump kept up his war of words with James Comey on Friday, calling the former FBI director’s new book “third rate,” and suggesting it’s unfair that Comey is profiting.

“So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written),” Trump said in a Twitter posting. “Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!”

Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty in December to lying to federal agents and is providing cooperation to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and whether the Trump campaign was involved.

The Comey broadside came during a busy morning for Trump on Twitter, which also saw him take shots at OPEC for causing “artificially” high oil prices and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi over taxes. In another posting, he said he’s agreed to be the commencement speaker at the U.S. Naval Academy graduation on May 25 in Annapolis, Maryland.

It also followed the Justice Department’s move on Thursday to give to House committees the memos Comey wrote documenting private conversations he had with Trump before being fired in May 2017. Trump praised Comey for his honorable conduct during the 2016 campaign, sought his loyalty, and asked the then-FBI director to let go of his investigation into Flynn, according to the documents.

The latest attack by Trump keeps alive a months-long feud that burst into full conflagration a week ago when the first excerpts of a television interview aired in which Comey likened Trump to a Mafia boss and said it’s possible that salacious allegations in the so-called Steele Dossier involving Russian prostitutes are true. Comey is on a promotional tour for his book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.”