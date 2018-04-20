Shonda Rhimes's Scandal Changed Television

There is nothing in this powerful profile of the singer, producer, actor and activist that isn’t surprising; Monáe is a wholly original talent and has evolved into an artist who is unafraid to take risks. She is also the creator of a deeply supportive village – her Wondaland Arts Society, the part compound, part concert and recording venue, and part corporate headquarters has become a center of black culture in Atlanta. If it sounds like Prince’s Paisley Park, it’s because he was an early mentor. But Monáe’s new solo album, “Dirty Computer,” some ten years in the making, is also a surprise. She’s officially retired an old performance alter ego and now plans to fully engage with a troubled world in her own voice. “I’ve always understood the responsibility of an artist — but I feel it even greater now,” she says.