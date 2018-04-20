James Comey Is Taking His Book Tour to Amazon Headquarters Soon

Two of Donald Trump’s least favorite entities are getting together.

Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to speak at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters on the morning of Monday, April 23 as part of his ongoing book tour for A Higher Loyalty. It’s uncertain if Jeff Bezos will be in attendance.

Comey and Bezos, of course, are frequent targets of Trump’s Twitter wrath. Friday morning, Trump complained via social media about Comey’s book and, once again, accused the former law enforcement official of leaking classified information.

So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

Amazon (amzn) has been a target due to founder Jeff Bezos’ ownership of The Washington Post. Trump has accused the online retailer of unfair competition, claiming it is costing the U.S. Postal Service “billions of dollars.”

Comey’s book is already a bestseller on Amazon.com, among other retailers. Macmillan, which published A Higher Loyalty ordered a production run of 850,000 copies to meet demand—more than five times the initial print run of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury.

Trump has not yet acknowledged Comey’s planned appearance at Amazon on social media or other forums.