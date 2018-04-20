Beyonce's Second Coachella Performance on Saturday Won't Be Breaking Any YouTube Records

The second weekend of Coachella is nearly upon us, and the question is whether Beyonce can top her own performance from the first weekend.

Last weekend, Beyonce broke viewership records on YouTube. At its peak, her 105-minute set Saturday attracted 458,000 simultaneous global viewers, making it the most viewed Coachella performance ever, YouTube said. The singer also became the first black woman to headline Coachella.

Unfortunately, while ‘Beychella’ will be taking place again, only those who are physically at the festival will be able to glimpse this weekend’s version.

Since 2011, Coachella has live streamed only the first weekend of the festival. Keeping with that tradition, neither Beyonce nor any of the other performers’ acts will be streamed this weekend. And for those who missed out on last weekend’s stream, you’re out of luck: a range of VOD clips from the festival will be available for nearly two months—except for Beyonce’s.

However, festival goers are due for at least a couple of surprises. One of the dancers told Variety that they plan to change parts of the set, “so there could still be a wow factor.” And based on a photo posted to Beyonce’s website, “Upgrade U,” “End of Time,” “Bills Bills Bills,” “6 Inch,” and “Cater 2 U” could possibly be among the songs added to this weekend’s rotation.

Is Beyoncé teasing a new set list for #Beychella Weekend 2? #Coachella2018 pic.twitter.com/xIv8Gsbxaa — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) April 16, 2018

For those who really can’t bear the thought of missing out on this weekend’s much anticipated performance, SiriusXM’s Coachella Radio will be streaming the audio of the set. And some are predicting that the video stream may be made available on Jay Z’s streaming service Tidal. Oh, and at least one optimistic journalist thinks it’s likely that Beyonce may turn her Coachella performance into a concert film.