This is America's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant (Again)

Animal style continues to reign supreme with fast-food patrons across America. In-N-Out Burger has once again topped Market Force’s annual customer survey of the nation’s top quick-service restaurants

In-N-Out Burger, a beloved California-based burger joint, earned a 76% rating in customer loyalty. That’s higher than any restaurant in any category, even though the chain is famously limited to only the West Coast.

It’s a redemption of sorts for In-N-Out, which added its first new menu in 15 years earlier this year. While In-N-Out Burger won the Market Force survey last year, Five Guys bested it in a separate Harris Poll last year.

Chick Fil-A came in second in the overall rankings, with 73% customer loyalty. Other big winners included Culver’s, which sells burgers in 24 states, and Raising Cane’s, which specializes in chicken.

Missing from the customer loyalty survey were the biggest national chains. McDonald’s and Subway were ignored in favor of regional favorites. Here are the winners in some of the top food categories.

Best burgers in America

In-N-Out

Culver’s

Five Guuys Burger and Fries

Smashburger

Steak ‘n Shake

Best chicken in America

Chick-Fil-A

Raising Cane’s

El Pollo Loco

Zaxby’s

Best Mexican restaurant chain in America

Chipolte

El Pollo Loco

Qdoba

Best sandwiches in America

Wawa

Firehouse Subs

Jersey Mike’s