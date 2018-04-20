These Are the Best Deals on Munchies and More for 420 Day

April 20 marks a national holiday for pot smokers known as Weed Day, or simply, 4/20.

The international cannabis celebration has grown in popularity in recent years, bolstered by an increasing acceptance of marijuana use and the booming medical and (in some states) recreational weed-related industries throughout the U.S.

With recreational marijuana now legal in nine U.S. states, as well medical marijuana in 29 total states, it’s no surprise that corporate brands are becoming a bit more open about catering to stoners on 4/20. Especially food brands. After all, someone has to provide a place to eat some munchies.

With that said, here are the best deals you’ll find for 420 Day, which falls on Friday, April 20 this year:

Stop by and get 10 boneless wings with a side of ranch plus an order of Mac and Cheese Bites for just $10 on Friday, April 20. The deal is valid online, too — just enter the coupon code 2116.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar created a special “High Roller” burger for 420 Day. It’s a stoner’s munchie creation if we’ve ever seen one: a taco-seasoned beef patty, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos ketchup and cool ranch fries — all between two hemp seed buns. Plus you’ll get a sampling of cookie dough on the side.

Pay attention to Dos Toros’ Instagram Story at 10 a.m. E.T. and get a code that will grant you access to free guacamole and a “surprise gift” on Friday, April 20.

In honor of the sequel to the stoner classic, Super Troopers 2, Hooters is offering special Snozzberry Sauce that can be accompanied with its Smoked Wings, both of which will be delivered for free if you order $15 worth via DoorDash on 420 Day.

Something had to be done given this chain’s name. Download Blaze Pizza’s app and rack up 10 orders, aka “flames,” to earn a free pizza from 4/20 (Friday) to April 27.

Purchase a Monster Burrito at any time on Friday, April 20 and get rewarded with a free brownie. Don’t expect them to be “special” brownies though.

According to Toppers Pizza, 4/20 is not only Weed Day, but “Worldwide Topperstix Day.” That means you get half off orders of Original Topperstix when you order three at once — plus you can upgrade to other flavored ‘Stix for just one more dollar. The deal, of course, begins at 4:20 p.m. on Friday, April 20.

4/20 may be about another kind of mind-altering substance, but HopCat will be “quenching cottonmouth with some of the dankest, most resin-y brews ever created.” Sign up for the CatPack Loyalty Program and get a free order of the chain’s famous Crack Fries on 420 Day.

Use the delivery code Fatburger420 and get free delivery courtesy of Uber Eats starting on 4/20. The deal lasts through the weekend.

Condado is offering a buy-one-get-one free deal on its double decker tacos as well as the “Wake-n-Bake” tortilla with chorizo gravy and biscuit crumble.

If you decide to take your 4/20 adventures on the road, Lyft and Super Troopers 2 are partnering to offer discounts up to $4.20 in Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland — all of which are cities where marijuana is legal. Head to Lyft’s blog to get each city’s special discount code for Friday, April 20.