World's Greatest Leaders, Southwest Airlines, Parkland Students: Broadsheet April 19

• Taking the lead. Fortune‘s annual list of the World’s Greatest Leaders launched this morning. I’m proud to say that this year’s list is approaching gender parity, with women or groups of women accounting for 23 of our 50 honorees. Here’s a sampling of the female leaders who made the cut:

#1. The Parkland Students: The nationwide protests led by Emma González and her Parkland classmates have forced the country to begin to confront our role in allowing gun violence to continue—and reminded us of the power and passion of youth.

#2. Melinda Gates: Gates, who shares the spot with her husband Bill, continues to fight tirelessly to end disease in the developing world. This year she also brought her attention to women’s economic empowerment, both at home and abroad.

#3. The #MeToo Movement: Broadsheet readers know as well as anyone the massive impact being made by the tide of women now speaking out about sexual harassment and assault. A movement without a leader or a figurehead, #MeToo belongs to all of us.

#7. Margrethe Vestager: In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the European commissioner for competition—and her tough but thoughtful regulation of Big Tech—looks smarter than ever.

#11. Mary Barra: No. 1 on our Most Powerful Women list, the General Motors CEO is the only female chief of a company with revenues of more than $150 billion, and roaring ahead with electric and autonomous vehicles.

Read the full list of 50 here:

