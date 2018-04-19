Term Sheet -- Thursday April 19

Good morning, Term Sheet readers. Jen Wieczner filling in for Polina today, to bring you the very twisty saga of a Bitcoin mystery. Find me on Twitter @jenwieczner or email me at jen.wieczner@fortune.com.

About a month ago, I was in Tokyo, right as the cherry blossoms were starting to bloom. I was there to find out why, just a little more than four years after Mt. Gox (then the world’s largest Bitcoin exchange) suddenly collapsed in 2014—saying it had lost all of its 850,000 Bitcoins—nothing about the case has gone as expected.

A week after filing for bankruptcy protection, Mt. Gox’s CEO Mark Karpelès had mysteriously found 200,000 Bitcoins—a lucky stroke that would change everything for Mt. Gox creditors. That’s because, even though Mt. Gox only recovered less than a quarter of its lost Bitcoins (the rest were stolen in a hack), the Bitcoin price has risen more than 17x between the time Mt. Gox entered liquidation and today.

In other words, Mt. Gox is no longer insolvent.

I tell the full story of how Karpelès found the Bitcoins (details he revealed for the first time in our conversations) and the stranger-than-fiction implications of Bitcoin’s price surge in my new feature in Fortune, “Mt. Gox and the Surprising Redemption of Bitcoin’s Biggest Villain.”

But those of you familiar with distressed situation investing will know that in bankruptcy, assets pretty much never go up 17x. (If you know of another instance this has happened, please let me know.) And if that just made your opportunity radar alarms go off, you’re not alone. There are still some legal kinks to work out, but if all goes as creditors expect, “It’s a bonanza, and you make eight, nine, 10 times your money,” Thomas Braziel, managing partner of New York-based hedge fund B.E. Capital Management, told me. He’s been buying up creditors’ claims at 80 cents on the dollar in hopes of just such a windfall.

Of course, for creditors, the real hero of the story is actually a private equity investor, who for months was just known as the Mt. Gox “mystery creditor.” After the Mt. Gox bankruptcy trustee announced that under Japan’s bankruptcy code, creditors were not entitled to Bitcoin’s massive price appreciation in their claims, Richard Folsom took it upon himself to change that. Folsom, an American who worked for Bain & Co. in Tokyo after college before founding one of the first private equity firms in Japan, hired the biggest Japanese law firm and petitioned the court to change the bankruptcy to a so-called “civil rehabilitation.” If successful, it would set a new precedent in Japan. Read more about it here.

LESSONS FROM A BANKRUPT CEO

Among many other insights, former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpelès revealed in our interview his failure to anticipate how the growth of Bitcoin would affect his company. “Bitcoin right now is, I believe, doomed,” he told me. “Its original promise of being the future of currency is clearly out of reach.”

But it’s not that he has recently lost faith (what with all his Mt. Gox legal problems, including an ongoing criminal trial). “Actually I was never so very optimistic about this,” says Karpelès, who is French. “Maybe that was an error of me, because I couldn’t see Bitcoin growing that fast at the beginning of Mt. Gox.”

These days, Karpeles is less interested in Bitcoin than about solving the same problem pretty much everybody else in tech is worried about—Facebook’s data leakage problems and “advertising-driven overreach on people’s privacy.” That’s part of the reason he just landed a new job: CTO of a company called London Trust Media.

