Sen. Tammy Duckworth Brought Her Newborn Baby With Her for a Senate Vote. That's Never Happened Before
Sen. Tammy Duckworth arrives at the U.S. Capitol with her newborn baby daughter Maile Pearl Bowlsbey.
Alex Wong Getty Images
By Jamie Ducharme
3:34 PM EDT

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth and her newborn daughter, Maile, made history on Thursday — again.

Duckworth, who earlier this month became the first U.S. senator to give birth while in office, brought baby Maile with her to vote on the Senate floor, just a day after rules were changed to allow Duckworth and other senators to bring children younger than 1 with them to vote. Duckworth suggested the policy, arguing that Senate attendance requirements would be at odds with the difficulties of caring for a newborn.

Ahead of the historic appearance, Duckworth tweeted a photo of the outfit she’d laid out for her daughter, poking fun at a separate controversy over the Senate dress code.

Duckworth made her return to the U.S. Capitol just nine days after giving birth. She voted against President Donald Trump’s nominee for NASA administrator, Jim Bridenstine. Despite her vote, Bridenstine was confirmed by a vote of 50 to 47.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE