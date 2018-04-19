Why Oprah Matters As A Leader, Even If She Never Runs for President

The staff of Fortune recently assembled our 2018 list of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders. This story is part of that coverage.

Media mogul. Philanthropist. Actress. Is there anything Oprah can’t do? It turns out many fans hope to see the former talk show host add “U.S. President” to her résumé, after her powerful speech—heavily inspired by the #MeToo movement—at the Golden Globes in January. Winfrey, 64, has since denied interest in running, but she continues to spotlight social causes as a frequent correspondent on CBS’s 60 Minutes and on a new podcast, Oprah’s Supersoul Conversations.

Winfrey has also doubled down on healthy-living advocacy as a major shareholder and board member at Weight Watchers. Though she sold 25% of her shares in March, reportedly at eight to nine times what she paid for them, she has said she plans to stick around, and the stock rose on the news that she wouldn’t do any more selling this year.

