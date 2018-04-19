'Avengers: Infinity War' Is Set to Smash This Movie's Box Office Record

“Avengers: Infinity War” hasn’t officially opened at the box office yet, but it’s already expected to be a hit. In fact, the Marvel film is currently poised to potentially unseat 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the biggest opening of all time in the U.S. and Canada, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The current opening weekend record — held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” — is $248 million. Infinity War has already sold more than $50 million in advance tickets, and surveys suggest more people are interested in seeing the film than were in the last “Star Wars” release.

About 45% of moviegoers consider the film to be a “first choice” when it comes to seeing upcoming films at the box office, in contrast to the 33% of moviegoers who said the same about “The Force Awakens” at the same point in time before its opening, according to The Journal.

Infinity War was the first film to be shot using IMAX cameras. It follows the release of another hit from Marvel, “Black Panther,” which accounted for one-quarter of all movie tickets sold during the first three months of 2018. A box-office hit itself, “Black Panter has grossed close to $1.3 billion worldwide since its release.