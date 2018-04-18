Term Sheet -- Wednesday April 18

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Last night at Fortune’s annual Brainstorm Tech dinner in San Francisco, Chain CEO Adam Ludwin regaled attendees with his astute take on cryptocurrencies. Virtual money represents “the new Internet counterculture,” he said, and the movement stands in contrast to today’s Silicon Valley establishment: old fogies like Alphabet, Facebook, et al. (I have yet to debrief with the evening’s moderator, Fortune’s Adam Lashinsky, who was not hot on Bitcoin last I checked.)

While I was not in attendance at the meal, I have spoken to Ludwin on many prior occasions. In fact, he was responsible for much of my early education about blockchains, the distributed accounting ledgers at the heart of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. One of my earliest stories for Fortune consisted of a sleepless dispatch from a two-day Bitcoin hackathon at New York University that was sponsored, in part, by Ludwin’s company (before it pivoted to enterprise software). We stayed up much of the night, and he introduced me to the technical underpinnings of bank-less money.

If cryptocurrency represents the new counterculture, as Ludwin says, then the punks are already growing up. This morning, Intangible Labs, the startup behind a project formerly known as Basecoin, said it raised $133 million in a new fundraising round led by Bain Capital Ventures. Like an adolescent casting off a childhood nickname, the team dropped “coin” and rebranded its forthcoming product to Basis. Other participants in the funding round include venture capital firms, such as Lightspeed Ventures, Alphabet’s venture arm GV, and Andreessen Horowitz, as well as cryptocurrency hedge funds, such as Metastable, Polychain Capital, and Pantera Capital, among others.

Basis aims to eradicate the fun—er, volatility—from cryptocurrency. To date, much of cryptocurrency’s rise has been due to speculative investor activity, excited by quick, wild price swings. Basis is designing a blockchain to eliminate those market uncertainties. Its token, which the company says will initially be pegged to the value of one U.S. dollar, strives to become a legitimate medium of exchange, a true crypto-currency as opposed to a crypto-commodity, like Bitcoin. The team wants to build a decentralized, autonomous central bank at the most fundamental, protocol level. In theory, algorithms will control the monetary supply, keeping the market value stable.

“Our thesis is that the volatility of cryptocurrency is preventing their mainstream adoption,” Nadar al-Naji, Basis’s CEO and cofounder, told me on a call. “Basis is a cryptocurrency with an algorithmic central bank designed to adjust the supply of cryptocurrency to keep purchasing power stable.” That way, fiat-skeptics can one day pay out salaries in Basis without having to worry about the crypto-economy’s boom and bust hyper-cycles, so the thinking goes.

Salil Deshpande, a managing director at Bain who led the deal, told me on a call that he foresees Basis having both short-term and long-term market potential. First, the coin is a natural fit for cryptocurrency traders who need a way to move between online exchanges while avoiding price collapses or surges. A rival coin, Tether, has proven this out, he said. On a longer timeline, Basis could help foster commerce, especially in developing countries with unreliable central banks. (You can read Deshpande’s reasoning in a Medium essay he penned.)

If you’re interested in learning more about Basis and so-called “stable-coins,” tune into Fortune’s new show, Balancing The Ledger, set to air Friday around 11 a.m. ET. We’ve invited Basis’s al-Naji on as a guest this week. Also, subscribe to Fortune’s forthcoming newsletter, The Ledger, where we’ll keep you up to date with insights on all the latest fintech, crypto, and blockchain trends.

While we’re on the subject of counterculture—and since I don’t get to man Term Sheet very often—I’ll make note of another interesting deal that crossed the wire this morning. Green Bits, a startup that supplies software to marijuana merchants, announced a $17 million fundraising round led by Tiger Global. The New York-based investment firm, which once backed Facebook and LinkedIn, now finds itself making deals alongside Snoop Dogg, whose VC firm Casa Verde Capital joined the round. Looks like John Boehner isn’t the only who see potential in the green stuff. Just in time for 4/20, too.

