Steven Spielberg to Enter DC Comic World With 'Blackhawk'

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg plans his first movie based on a DC Comic— the feature-film Blackhawk—that is inspired by the comic book series called Blackhawk about an international squadron of WWII-era pilots.

The director, known for Jurassic Park, Jaws, Indiana Jones, Saving Private Ryan, will produce Blackhawk with Kristie Macosko Krieger from Amblin Entertainment, which Spielberg co-founded with Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. Sue Kroll, from Kroll & Co. Entertainment, will be the executive producer.

It’s still uncertain if Spielberg will direct the film, which is being made with Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures. Spielberg recently worked with Warner Bros. on Ready Player One, which featured cameos by some DC characters.

“We are so proud to be the studio behind Steven Spielberg’s latest hit [Ready Player One], and are thrilled to be working with him again on this new action adventure,” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement on Tuesday. “We can’t wait to see what new ground he will break in introducing Blackhawk to movie audiences worldwide.”

Blackhawk comics, created by Will Eisner, Bob Powell, and Chuck Cuidera, debuted in Quality Comics’ Military Comics No. 1 issue in August 1941. The storyline revolves around the Blackhawk squadron fighting against the World War II Axis powers, as well as more fantastical foes.

DC acquired the Blackhawk series in 1957, and there have been different iterations of it since then.

This is not the first time Spielberg’s name has been connected to Blackhawk, according to The Hollywood Reporter. During the early 1980s, there were rumors that he wanted to take on the comic series, which some credit with helping to revive the series in 1982 after a version was discontinued in 1977.