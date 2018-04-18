Spotify's Free Service Might Be Getting a Redesign

Spotify could be giving its free tier users an updated look.

The mobile version for those Spotify users appears to include a new option that plays certain playlists on demand as opposed to some playlists that can still only be played through shuffle, which appear to have a blue shuffle icon appear next to them, The Verge reported. Previously, all playlists could only be played on shuffle for free users on the mobile app. A “Premium” button now appears in the bottom menu encouraging users to upgrade, and full screen art appearing next to individual songs is now being rolled out across the platform.

However, there are also a few features that seem to have gone missing. The “Browse” button no long appears and instead can be found under the “Search” option, according to The Verge. The “Radio” feature seems to be completely eliminated as well.

These changes have not been officially confirmed by The Verge, which says Spotify declined to comment. Fortune reached out to Spotify as well for confirmation, but did not receive an immediate response. However, The Verge is not the only one expecting these changes. Bloomberg reported last week that non-paying Spotify users could expect mobile design changes, though with fewer details on what those changes might entail.