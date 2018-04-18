Prince's Paisley Park is Hiring. Here's What They're Looking For
Prince speaks onstage at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter—Getty Images/NAACP Image Awards
By Lisa Marie Segarra
5:46 PM EDT

Prince’s Paisley Park, the Minnesota home and recording studio of the late singer, has a job opening that is perfect for a Prince fan.

It is looking for an archivist to care for and catalogue items from Prince’s life as well as working on installing exhibitions and working with outside organizations.

Of course, knowledge about Prince is helpful, but that alone won’t get you the job. The full-time position with benefits also requires experience in archiving, attention to detail, and the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines. There’s also a bit of travel involved, so you’ll need your own car and may have to work on weekends and holidays, and put in overtime.

The job is based in Chanhassen, Minn., outside of Minneapolis, where Paisley Park is located. The home and studio complex was opened for tours full-time following the artist’s death in April 2016 from an accidental drug overdose.

Paisley Park was previously open for tours periodically, including for the Prince: A Celebration event in 2000. However, Prince had long envisioned that Paisley Park would be open to the public, according to the job description page for P Park Management, which runs Paisley Park.

 

