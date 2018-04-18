Why Home Depot Is Hiring 1,000 I.T. Workers

Home Depot has a plan to stay relevant in a world where other retailers are being dealt death blows.

The retailer on Wednesday will announce plans to hire more than 1,000 I.T. workers this year as part of a broader $11 billion investment to cement its position in the marketplace, Recode is reporting. Home Depot believes that the investment in 1,000 new I.T.-focused workers will allow it to fend off Amazon and other digital contenders.

Home Depot has made its name as a construction store big-box retailer. The company’s stores stock everything from paint to hardware and lumber and it caters both to consumers and construction companies.

Unlike so many other retailers, Home Depot has fended off online competitors and has watched its revenue soar over the last several years. In its 2015 fiscal year ended Feb. 1 of that year, the company generated $83.2 billion in revenue. After the end of its most recent fiscal year in January, Home Depot reported $100.9 billion in revenue.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter



According to Recode, the new hires will focus mainly on software engineering and improving the digital user experience across the company’s slate of retail services. Most of the jobs will be in Atlanta, Austin, and Dallas. Home Depot already employs 2,800 I.T. people, according to Recode.

The news comes just a few months after Home Depot announced a new $11.1 billion initiative to improve store designs and boost its online presence.